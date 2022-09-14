N.S. man charged, another arrested, after Sea Doos stolen from repair shop

Lunenburg District RCMP has charged a man and arrested another after several Sea Doos were stolen from a repair shop in Oak Hill, N.S.

Police responded to a report of recreational vehicles being stolen on Highway 325 just before noon Saturday.

Upon arrival, police learned two men were seen leaving the repair shop in the early-morning hours, while towing three Sea Doos on trailers and an ATV.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. that day, the owner of one of the stolen Sea Doos told police they saw an ATV towing a Sea Doo near Highway 332 in Bayport, N.S.

RCMP attended a nearby home, where they say they found two men, along with a Sea Doo on a trailer.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Bayport was arrested. The second man fled the scene on foot.

Following a foot pursuit, with assistance from an RCMP police dog, police found the man hiding in thick brush a short time later. Police deployed the dog after the man did not respond to officers' commands.

The 41-year-old man from Blockhouse, N.S., who allegedly assaulted the police dog during the arrest, suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to the Bridgewater RCMP Detachment and treated by paramedics in cells.

During the arrests, police say officers seized a small quantity of cocaine, and a Sea Doo fob.

Officers also confirmed the Sea Doo recovered was one of the three that had been stolen.

Alan Stephen Rankin, 41, has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

possession of property obtained by crime

resisting a peace officer

obstructing a peace officer

possession of a controlled substance

possession of break-in instrument

three counts of failure to comply with order

Rankin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old man, whose name was not released by police, was later released and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court at a later date.