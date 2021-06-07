Advertisement
N.S. man charged for allegedly leaving dog in hot car
A 71-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S. is facing charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car in Fall River, N.S. on Saturday. (File photo)
Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 3 p.m. on June 5, police were notified of a dog in distress in a parking lot on Highway 2 in Fall River.
Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 3 p.m. on June 5, police were notified of a dog in distress in a parking lot on Highway 2 in Fall River.
Police say a passer-by opened the car door and took the dog out before officers arrived.
When the owner returned to his vehicle, police issued a Summary Offence Ticket for Causing an Animal Distress under section 26(1) of the Animal Protection Act. This offence carries a fine of $697.50.
Police remind the public that on a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and creates potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside.
RCMP say you should take the following steps if you come across an animal in a vehicle that appears to be in distress:
- Look for the owner of the car. Go to nearby stores and have the owner paged.
- If you cannot locate the owner, call your local police and stay at the vehicle until police arrive. Do not contact police unless the animal is obviously distressed.
- If you are unsure if an animal is in distress, call the Nova Scotia SPCA at 1-888-703-7722.
- Follow up by filing a report with the Nova Scotia SPCA either online or by phone, and be sure to note the vehicle’s licence plate number