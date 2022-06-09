N.S. man charged in attempted robberies at two Antigonish businesses

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with attempted robberies at two businesses in Antigonish, N.S.

Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Highway 4 around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a man entered the store and passed a note to an employee, telling her to empty the till. Police say another customer entered the store, causing the suspect to flee without any cash.

Five minutes later, police responded to another report of a robbery, this time at a restaurant on James Street.

Police learned the same man had entered the restaurant, demanded that the employee give him all the restaurant’s money, and then fled on foot. Police say the suspect didn’t get any cash.

About 10 minutes later, police say they found the suspect at another restaurant on James Street, where he was arrested.

"During the arrest, the suspect resisted the officer’s efforts to place him in handcuffs, as a result the suspect was guided to the ground," said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release. "Once on the ground, and with assistance from a second officer, the suspect was placed in handcuffs."

The suspect was taken to the Antigonish RCMP detachment, where he was held in custody.

Jed Douglas Decoste of Antigonish has been charged with two counts of robbery, resisting arrest, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Decoste appeared in Antigonish provincial court Monday and was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to return to court Thursday.