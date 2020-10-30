HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 39-year-old man with assault, flight from police and firearm offences following a break and enter in Port Greville, N.S.

Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Cumberland RCMP were called to a home in the Port Greville area.

Police say a man had forced his way into a home and assaulted the resident who was known to him. The suspect left in a vehicle and police believed he was in possession of a modified firearm.

Police located the male suspect driving a vehicle in the Port Greville area shortly before midnight. When approached by police, the suspect stopped, got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Police were unable to locate him overnight and obtained a warrant to search his home on Fox River Rd.

With assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), police searched the home and located an illegal firearm. He was located and arrested shortly after at a residence on Wagstaff Rd.

Peter Edwin McCully, 39, of Port Greville, is facing the following charges:

Break and Enter

Assault

Failure to Comply with Order x 3

Flight from Peace Officer

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possess Prohibited Weapon

Possess Prohibited Weapon or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Possession Contrary to Order

McCully was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court today.

There were no injuries in this incident, the investigation is ongoing.