A Nova Scotia man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service says 48-year-old Barry Roach was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on Wednesday at his home in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Roach has been charged with indignity to a body in connection with the death of 29-year-old Jeremy Boisseau, who was reported missing in November 2016.

"This has been a longstanding investigation and we have consulted with the Crown prosecutor’s office and, at this point, we are provided with charge approval for indignity to a body," said Staff-Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

"We don't really know what the specific relationship was. It's our belief that they were together at the time of the homicide."

Chisholm confirms Roach is known to police.

Police believe Boisseau was killed in an apartment in the Bridgeland area of Calgary in December 2016. They believe his body was then transported to the Waiparous area, outside Calgary.

Boisseau’s remains were found in a wooded area north of Waiparous in October 2018. Investigators returned to the area in May and located additional evidence as a result of tips from the public.

"We did discover further evidence during that search in May, that was last month, and that helped obtain the evidence that we have now,” said Chisholm.

Chisholm says the homicide investigation, which began as a missing persons investigation, is ongoing and the laying of a murder charge remains the goal.

"We're always open to the fact that there may be other suspects," said Chisholm. "At this time, Mr. Roach has been charged with indignity to a dead human body. It is an open investigation and we're going to push forward with the investigation."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service.

