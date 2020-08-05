HALIFAX -- An East Tremont, N.S. man has been charged with five historical sexual assaults in the Kings County area.

Kings District RCMP have charged 22-year-old Jakob Mark Fardy of East Tremont with five counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between 2015 and May 2020. Five victims have been identified who are now in their 20’s.

Fardy is also being charged with three counts of assault in relation to these allegations. He has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on September 2.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions, to contact Kings District RCMP or Kentville Police.