HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision that claimed the lives of two teenagers in Nova Scotia’s Kings County this past summer.

Nolan Isaiah Stewart of Greenwood, N.S., has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Kings District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 358 near Canard, N.S., on Aug. 31.

At the time, police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centre line, struck a utility pole and overturned.

A female passenger in her teens died at the scene. An 18-year-old male passenger died in hospital a short time later. Their identities have not been released.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Stewart in connection with the collision on Sunday.

Stewart was held in custody and was due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Monday.