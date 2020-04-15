HALIFAX -- A man and two women have been arrested after police conducted multiple search warrants over two months.

The RCMP say the investigation began in January when police were called about an erratic driving incident where the driver was waving a firearm out of the car window.

Police executed multiple search warrants on residences, vehicles and electronic devices, leading to the seizure of 17 firearms.

On April 9, the Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested a man and a woman at a business in Tantallon, N.S. The second woman was arrested in Halifax.

Travis James Terry Laing of Hammonds Plains, N.S. was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Laing was charged with 52 counts of firearm-related offences.

The two women were later released and charges are pending. Their names were not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.