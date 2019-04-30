

CTV Atlantic





A man who was arrested in connection with a stabbing in East Pubnico, N.S. is now facing charges.

The RCMP received a report Sunday evening that a man had been found on the ground outside a home, suffering from a knife wound to his back.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight. Police say he remains in hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a nearby home.

Dustin Kempton Crowell of Clyde River is facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of probation. He was due to appear Tuesday in Yarmouth provincial court.

Police initially said they were investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

A section of Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours as police collected evidence related to the investigation. It reopened Monday afternoon.