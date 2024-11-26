N.S. man charged with attempted murder after assault left victim with significant injuries

A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged assault in Denmark, N.S., on Monday.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home in Denmark around 1:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled on foot.

Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say Aaron Wilton was arrested when he returned to the residence.

Wilton has been charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Wilton had his first court appearance on Monday, and he was remanded into custody pending future court appearances.

