HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old North Kentville, N.S. man is facing two charges of attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday in North Kentville.

RCMP say at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on North Ave. in North Kentville.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Ephraium Reade stabbed a 61-year-old man and attempted to stab a 33-year-old woman before fleeing the home.

The 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they located Reade ‘lying in a field near the home in an unknown state of medical distress.’ He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say all three individuals involved were known to each other.

Reade remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 1, to face two charges of attempt to commit murder, as well as one charge of failure to comply with court order.

The investigation is ongoing.