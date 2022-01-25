N.S. man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Colchester County

A man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a woman was stabbed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on the weekend.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Anita Crescent in Truro Heights, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her head and upper body.

Police say officers found and arrested a man in a wooded area nearby.

The woman was taken to hospital in Truro and later transferred to hospital in Halifax. Police say her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Shawn David Olsen has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The 54-year-old Truro Heights man has been remanded into custody. He is set to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday morning.