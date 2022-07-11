N.S. man charged with child porn, sex offences after allegedly filming child on trail

An 18-year-old man has been charged with child pornography and sex offences after he allegedly filmed a child on a trail in Springfield, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to the incident around 6:40 p.m., Saturday. Police say the child, who was on a dirt bike, was approached by a man and inappropriately filmed.

The youth left the scene and reported the incident to a parent.

Police found and arrested the man at a home on Hastings Road in Springfield. Police add his cellphone was seized during the arrest.

Robert Curtis Joseph Henderson of Camperdown is facing the following charges:

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching

making child pornography

possession of child pornography

Henderson has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are anticipated. They also say they have found other evidence that leads them to believe there could be other alleged victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim, or who has information about the case, is asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP at 902-825-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.