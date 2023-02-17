N.S. man charged with child pornography following search of Windsor home

A Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed at a Windsor, N.S., home.

In January, the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Expliotation (ICE) Unit received information that child pornography was being shared on a social media application.

The ICE Unit, along with West Hants District RCMP and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, executed a search warrant at a home in Windsor on Thursday.

Police say Randall Boutilier, 64, was safely arrested at the home.

Boutilier has been charged with:

two counts of possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

making arrangement to commit a sexual offence against child

making sexually explicit material available to child

Boutilier was released on a number of conditions including that he not enter playgrounds, daycares, schools, swimming pools or anywhere where a person under the age of 18 is present or expected to be present.

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on April 4 at 9:30 a.m.