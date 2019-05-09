

CTV Atlantic





Mounties in northern Nova Scotia have charged a 23-year-old Scotsburn man with multiple child pornography offences.

Police say they searched a home on Wednesday after receiving a complaint that someone was distributing explicit images to a child through social media.

Colchester District RCMP and the Nova Scotia RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit participated in the investigation and led to the arrest of Devon Lee Stewart.

Stewart faces the following charges:

two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

luring a child

two counts of failure to comply with condition of recognizance

Police say Stewart has been remanded and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on May 13.