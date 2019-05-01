

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RMCP have charged a 29-year-old man with a slew of offences after they investigated a complaint of dangerous driving and had to chase down the motorist.

Police say the East Hants District RCMP responded to complaint of an erratic driver at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 in Upper Nine Mile River.

“Police located the vehicle and made several attempts to stop it, however the driver was behaving erratically and did not stop for police,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The driver of the small red car struck nearly struck an RCMP officer, then sideswiped an RCMP vehicle as police attempted to get it stopped.”

Police say they eventually arrested the drive after a short struggle.

“He was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution, however was not injured,” the police said. “No other injuries resulted from this incident.”

RCMP say they have charged Michael Alexander Stockermans with:

dangerous driving

assaulting police

assault with a weapon

mischief

resisting arrest

flight from police

Stockermans was held in custody pending a court appearance in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Wednesday.

His vehicle was seized and police closed Highway 14 in Upper Nine Mile River while an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene.

The highway has since re-opened.