HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a pair of residences in Halifax and Timberlea, N.S. Wednesday.

Halifax District RCMP says officers searched a home in Halifax, and a home in Timberlea on May 19 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the searches resulted in the seizure of cocaine, contraband cigarettes and cannabis, and a 38-year-old man was arrested without incident.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 22 to face charges of Possession of Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking and Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.