RCMP says a 33-year-old man from Yarmouth County, N.S., is facing several charges after he allegedly fabricated evidence.

Officers say the initial investigation began when a woman told police that she had been contacted by someone demanding money from her. RCMP says the woman was told that the man was in possession of a computer she once owned and he told her she needed to pay him to recover photos he alleged he found on the computer, which were child pornography.

An in-depth investigation was executed by the RCMP Tech Crime Unit over the course of several months.

Investigators say police did not discover child pornography on the computer and the accused, Andrew James Chetwynd had attempted to make it look as though they did.

The man from Eel Brook was arrested on Wednesday for charges of public mischief, fabricating evidence and extortion.

Chetwynd has been released from police custody on the condition that he will have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 12.