N.S. man charged with flight from police, possession of controlled substance: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP says a 34-year-old man from Warwick Mountain, N.S. is facing several charges after fleeing from police.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers were on their way to a home in Warwick Mountain to conduct a compliance check.

While travelling on Warwick Mountain Road, police say they observed the man driving towards them, in breach of his house arrest condition.

Police say when they attempted to stop the vehicle the man fled from officers.

The man's vehicle became trapped in a muddy field a short distance away and he then fled on foot into the woods, according to RCMP.

An RCMP police service dog was called to the scene to assist, along with members of the Cumberland County District RCMP and more members of the Colchester County District RCMP.

"Approximately an hour later, while police were searching the woods, two RCMP members observed the 34-year-old man make a run from the woods towards a home," wrote RCMP in a news release Thursday. "Police told the man he was under arrest and after a short foot chase, the man was taken into custody without further incident."

Robert James Robblee has been charged with:

flight from police

resisting arrest

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

possession of a controlled substance

Robblee was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Friday.