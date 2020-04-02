HALIFAX -- Two people have been arrested and charged after reports of them allegedly doing burn-outs on the Stellarton-Trafalgar Road.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, RCMP responded to a call where they located the driver, a 23-year-old man from Westville, N.S., in the suspect vehicle. The passenger had fled on foot.

The driver, who was showing signs of alcohol impairment, was taken to Stellarton Detachment for a breath test. He tested two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.

The 23-year-old driver was released on conditions and faces charges including impaired operation of a conveyance, and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg%. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 3.

The passenger, also a 23-year-old man from Westville, was later arrested. He was issued a ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres of six feet under the Health Protection Act.

The passenger was also arrested for breach of probation and will appear in court at a later date on that charge.