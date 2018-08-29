

CTV Atlantic





The captain of a fishing boat is facing impaired operation charges after his vessel ran aground in Digby County, N.S.

The RCMP say the vessel ran aground on the rocks near Tiverton, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A ferry helped the fishing boat back to the dock.

When police arrived on scene, they suspected the captain may have been impaired.

He was taken to the Digby RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples.

Police say the man’s readings were nearly twice the legal limit.

The 48-year-old man from Granville Ferry, N.S. is facing charges of impaired operation of a vessel, and operating a vessel with a blood concentration over 80 mg.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in Digby provincial court on Nov. 26.