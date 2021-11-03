N.S. man charged with making harassing phone calls to police

HALIFAX -

Police in southwest Nova Scotia have charged a man for making harassing phone calls to the RCMP.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP says shortly before 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, a 28-year-old man from Dayton, N.S. called the RCMP Operational Communications Centre to ask about an investigation.

According to police the man was “belligerent, disrespectful and offensive with the RCMP call-taker.”

Over the next thirty minutes, police say the man continued to call and openly advised call-takers, supervisors, and a senior police officer that he intended to waste the RCMP’s time.

Police say the man was provided multiple warnings concerning the proper use of emergency services and that he was tying up the phone lines of critical infrastructure.

RCMP attended the man’s home and say he was arrested without incident. Dryden Frederick Clayton Perry, 28, of Dayton, has been charged with Harassing Communications and Breach of Probation. Perry was released on conditions will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 8.

The RCMP reminds the public to contact the police or other emergency services when their services are required, and not tie up 911 lines or intentionally contact emergency services when the situation is not an emergency. Police say if the matter is not urgent, it can be dealt with by calling your local police or RCMP Detachment directly.