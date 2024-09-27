N.S. man charged with sex assault, bestiality and child porn offences: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A Port Lorne, N.S., man is facing 19 charges, including sexual assault and bestiality, in connection with a child pornography investigation.

    Investigators with Digby RCMP received a report of a device suspected of containing child pornography back in March, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Police say the investigation led them to execute multiple search warrants on phones and computers.

    Officers identified alleged adult and youth victims and witnesses in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and the United States.

    Keegan Hamilton, 25, has been charged with 19 offences, including:

    • sexual assault
    • distribution of child pornography
    • arrangement or agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child
    • bestiality
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Hamilton most recently appeared at Digby provincial court on Sept. 11 and was released on conditions pending an upcoming court appearance on Nov. 6.

    His conditions include that he cannot possess a phone or another device capable of accessing the internet and he cannot communicate with or be in the presence of anyone known to be under 16.

    Police believe there are more alleged victims connected to this investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

