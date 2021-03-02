Advertisement
N.S. man charged with stunting after police clock him driving 85 km/hr over posted speed limit
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- A 48-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police clocked him driving 85 km/hr over the posted speed limit.
Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of the Halifax Regional Police's Traffic Unit observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Windgate Drive in Windsor Junction, N.S.
Police say the officer clocked the vehicle driving 155 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.
A 48-year-old man was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.
Correction:
A previous version of this story said the man was stopped on Windgate Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S. Police have since confirmed the man was stopped on the Windsor Junction side of Windgate Drive. The above article has been corrected to reflect this information.