HALIFAX -- A man from Fall River, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police clocked him driving 167 km/hr in a 110 km/hr speed zone.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a member of the Southeast Traffic Services spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102.

Police clocked the 54-year-old man driving 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The driver was charged with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Police are reminding anyone who sees someone driving unsafely on the roads, to contact them or call 911.