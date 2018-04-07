

It all started seven years ago when a Nova Scotia man imagined the world he wanted his grandchildren to live in.

The Happy Community Project comes from a simple concept. It invites people to work together to make their community stronger.

Barry Braun says the idea began when he first became a grandfather. Now, Braun says the project has already surpassed his expectations.

“As I was thinking about my grandchildren's future, I was thinking about where they were going to find a happy place and that wasn't a really pretty picture for me as I was imagining it,” says Braun. “So, I started asking myself, what I could be doing with my career experience that could actually make a difference for them.”

The grassroots movement got underway when Braun started getting people connected and working together with the goal of making their community brighter and better.

Braun says over 6,000 people are talking about the project and over 350 people are participating in Windsor, N.S.

The project only launched in the West Hants area six months ago, but it has already sparked a new farmers market in the area, a community garden, a youth hangout space and community breakfasts.

The project has also created a community centre called a ‘Windsor Maker Space.'

Maker Space creator Tacha Reed says the centre allows people to tap into their creative side.

“It's basically a creative community centre of sorts, it's membership based, if you buy a membership, $99 a year , it gives you free access to use any of our resources,” Reed says.

Business owner Jennifer Daniel says the project is meant to make people stop and smell the flowers.

“Over the decades there's been a major change in our lifestyle. We’re working more. We have less time for the networking and the social aspects… so this is going to bring that back,” says Daniels.

Although she's a West Hants municipal councilor, the point of the project is for people to make things happen without government involvement.

Daniels says the people involved are doing just that.

Braun says he thinks Windsor is a happier place because of the project.

“When you talk to people about the happy community project they tend to use a few common words- it's inspiring, it's exciting, it's energizing and thank you for having it happen here...those are the four words I hear over and over again,” Braun says.

Braun says any one can get involved and all they have to do is show up at any of the project’s meetings or planned activities.

The project has an activity they’re calling the ‘Greatest Potluck Ever’ scheduled from May 27.

They’re also planning to expand the project to Sackville in the coming weeks.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.