HALIFAX -- A man from Cole Harbour is dead following a single-vehicle collision in East Lawrencetown, N.S. on Saturday.

At 12 p.m., RCMP, EHS, and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the collision on Crowell Road where police found an SUV on its side in the ditch.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, was transported to Dartmouth General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the road was closed for about four hours.

The collision remains under investigation.