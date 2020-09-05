HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a 24-year-old man has died and two other adult men were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a suspected fentanyl overdose early Saturday morning.

Colchester County RCMP and EHS say they received a call at 3:05 a.m. on September 5 to a medical emergency in Earltown, N.S.

Police say a 24-year-old Colchester County man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other adult men were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates all three men ingested a 'white powder substance'. Police suspect the substance could have contained fentanyl or another toxic substance. The substance was immediately seized and sent for testing.

The investigation is ongoing.