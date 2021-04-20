Advertisement
N.S. man dies after ATV crash
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 10:45AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 10:52AM ADT
A 58-year-old Nova Scotia man has died as a result of an ATV accident in Sherbrooke, N.S. on Friday.
Share:
HALIFAX -- A 58-year-old Nova Scotia man has died as a result of an ATV accident in Sherbrooke, N.S. on Friday.
Police and emergency vehicles responded to an off-road collision on Sonora Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 16.
The Guysborough County District RCMP say they discovered a deceased man trapped underneath an ATV.
The man was the sole rider of the ATV.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.