HALIFAX -- A 58-year-old Nova Scotia man has died as a result of an ATV accident in Sherbrooke, N.S. on Friday.

Police and emergency vehicles responded to an off-road collision on Sonora Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 16.

The Guysborough County District RCMP say they discovered a deceased man trapped underneath an ATV.

The man was the sole rider of the ATV.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.