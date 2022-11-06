N.S. man dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Nictaux West: N.S. RCMP

A 34-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Nictaux West, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Highway 201 at 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the 34-year-old driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from his car after crashing into a tree.

Police say the man, who was from the Lawrencetown, N.S., area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 201 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.