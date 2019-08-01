

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Greenwood, N.S., causing the truck to crash into a home.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 201 at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the truck crossed the road and struck a nearby home after colliding with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist -- a 43-year-old Greenwood man -- died at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the truck wasn’t injured.

Highway 201 was closed for several hours as police examined and cleared the scene. It reopened around midnight.

Police are investigating the circumstances the led to the fatal collision.