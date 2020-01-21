HALIFAX -- A man has been killed in a snowmobile collision in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

The RCMP say the crash happened on Russell Road in New Ross, N.S., at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the snowmobile left the road and struck some trees. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

His name has not been released, but police say the 56-year-old man was from New Ross.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.