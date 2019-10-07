A man has died after his truck left the road near Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Highway 224 in Chaswood, N.S., shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck in the ditch.

The driver was being treated by EHS, but police say he died at the scene.

The 64-year-old man was from Upper Musquodoboit, N.S. His name has not been released.

Highway 224 was closed in the area for several hours as police examined the scene.

It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.