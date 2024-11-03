ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man dies after vehicle crashes into power poles: N.B. RCMP

    A 28-year-old man from Judique, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Pointe des Robichaud, N.B.

    Police say they responded to a report of the crash on Highway 11 at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

    According to a news release on Sunday, police say they believe the crash happened when the vehicle, which was travelling southbound, crossed the centre line and hitting two power poles. As a result, three people were ejected from the vehicle.

    Police say one man died at the scene, and another two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled to find the man’s exact cause of death.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting police with the investigation, which is ongoing.

