

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is dead following a boating accident in Three Miles Plains, N.S.

On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a boating accident on Panuke Lake.

Police say the 76-year-old man had been knocked from the boat by a wave and injured by the boat’s propeller.

Police, EHS and the fire personnel were on scene and provided first aid to the man, who eventually died as a result of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.