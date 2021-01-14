Advertisement
N.S. man dies following single-vehicle collision in Indian Brook, N.S.
Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 10:19AM AST Last Updated Thursday, January 14, 2021 10:36AM AST
HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man from Sipekne'katik First Nation is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Indian Brook, N.S.
The Indian Brook RCMP received calls at 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday about a collision on Hollywood Drive.
Multiple crews responded to the scene including RCMP, Fire, and EHS members. Once crews arrived they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole.
The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.