HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man from Sipekne'katik First Nation is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Indian Brook, N.S.

The Indian Brook RCMP received calls at 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday about a collision on Hollywood Drive.

Multiple crews responded to the scene including RCMP, Fire, and EHS members. Once crews arrived they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.