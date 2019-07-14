Featured
N.S. man dies in ATV crash in Hants County
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:57PM ADT
A man has died after an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Sunday morning.
Windsor District RCMP responded around 11:30 a.m. to a field near the Ashdale Road after getting reports of an overturned side by side ATV.
Police say the passenger, a 60-year-old male from Nine Mile River, N.S., died at the scene.
The 74-year-old male driver wasn't hurt.
The cause of the crash still under investigation.