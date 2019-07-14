

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Sunday morning.

Windsor District RCMP responded around 11:30 a.m. to a field near the Ashdale Road after getting reports of an overturned side by side ATV.

Police say the passenger, a 60-year-old male from Nine Mile River, N.S., died at the scene.

The 74-year-old male driver wasn't hurt.

The cause of the crash still under investigation.