N.S. man dies in dump truck accident: RCMP

Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Nova Scotia’s south shore.

On Friday morning around 8:30 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Lower Branch Road in Lower Branch.

Police say a dump truck had been travelling on Lower Branch Road when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the dump truck, a 55-year-old Hebbville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.