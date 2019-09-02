Featured
N.S man dies in fatal boating accident
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:20AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 11:24AM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is dead following a fatal boating accident in Three Miles Plains, Hants County.
On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a boating accident on Panuke Lake in Three Mile Plains, Nova Scotia.
Police say the 76-year-old man had been knocked from the boat by a wave and injured by the boat’s propeller.
Police, EHS and the fire personnel were on scene and provided first aid to the man, who eventually died as a result of his injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.