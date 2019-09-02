

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened in West Mabou, Nova Scotia on Sunday.

On Sunday at around 2 p.m., police, EHS and fire personnel responded to a report of a collision on Little Mabou Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old man from Inverness County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.