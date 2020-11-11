HALIFAX -- A 68-year-old man has died after a fire broke out at a home in Port Shoreham, N.S., on Tuesday night.

RCMP say at 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to a house fire on Macpherson Lake Rd.

Officers located a man at the scene and pronounced him deceased. Police have not released the man’s name.

Police say no one else was inside the residence at the time.

Police don’t believe the fire was suspicious at this time, but they are investigating the cause with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.