N.S. man dies in head-on collision with pickup truck in N.B.

A Nova Scotia man is dead after a car and pickup truck collided head-on in Malden, N.B.

The RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 16 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the crash happened when the car, driving eastbound, crossed the centerline and collided with the westbound pickup truck.

The only person in the car, a 46-year-old man from River Philip, N.S., died at the scene from his injuries, according to RCMP.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a New Brunswick Coroner’s office member visited the scene and are helping with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine exactly how the man died.

The road was closed for most of the day Wednesday but has since reopened.