

CTV Atlantic





A 38-year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour, N.S., drowned Tuesday at Drysdale Falls near Tatamagouche, N.S., a well-known swimming spot that features a 12-metre waterfall.

Colchester District RCMP said the man was swimming with family members late in the afternoon.

“He went under the surface and did not come back up,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A family member tried to rescue him but was not able to help.”

In a GoFundMe page set up to support the man's family, he is identified as Sam London, a Halifax firefighter.

“The family was swimming in the falls and one family member got stuck in a whirlpool,” said a post on the page. “Sam jumped in to successfully rescue his son, but was instead swept into the undercurrent himself.”

Police say the special hazards response unit of the Bible Hill Fire Department rescued two members of the man’s family.

“The team later recovered the body of the deceased man,” police said. “The RCMP is continuing its investigation into the incident. Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.”

The waterfall along Bailey's Brook is popular with thrill-seekers, some of whom have posted videos online showing people jumping from the edge of the falls.

With files from The Canadian Press.