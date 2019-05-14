

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing impaired driving charges after his motorcycle collided with a van in Enfield, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, near Oldham Road, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they suspected the driver of the motorcycle was impaired, and they tested him at the scene.

Police say he failed the initial breath test and underwent further testing at the Enfield RCMP detachment. Police say his blood alcohol level was found to be twice the legal limit.

The 46-year-old man from Wellington, N.S., is facing charges of impaired driving by alcohol and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 19.

No one was injured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.