HALIFAX -- A man is facing weapons charges after he allegedly shot another man by accident while hunting in Digby County.

The RCMP responded to the Digby General Hospital Saturday afternoon after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the facility.

Police determined three men who knew each other had been hunting rabbits near Four Point Road in Weymouth, N.S. They say one man got separated from the group and shot at what he thought was a rabbit, but he accidentally injured one of the other men.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Digby County, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man from Digby County was arrested and is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man, who has not been named, was released from custody and is due to appear in Digby provincial court on March 16.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.