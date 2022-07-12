N.S. man faces weapons charges after rifle, body armour seized from Springhill home

A man is facing weapons charges after police seized a rifle and body armour from a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP received a report around 5:30 p.m. on July 4 that a man had been threatened by another man in Lynn, N.S. The alleged victim told police the suspect had a rifle, but that he had left it in a vehicle.

Police learned the suspect was from the Springhill, N.S., area. They say they tried to find him that night and the next morning, but their efforts were unsuccessful at that time.

They eventually found the man at a home in Springhill the afternoon of July 5 and arrested him at the scene.

Police say they later executed a search warrant at the home, where they seized a rifle, body armour and clothing.

The 54-year-old man, who has not been named, is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say the alleged victim did not wish to proceed with charges of uttering threats.

The accused was released on conditions. He is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Oct. 5.