Advertisement
N.S. man facing 24 charges, including assault with a weapon, following threats complaint
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:44AM AST Last Updated Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:45AM AST
A Fall River, Nova Scotia man is facing a total of 24 charges following a threats complaint in October.
HALIFAX -- A Fall River, N.S., man is facing a total of 24 charges, including assault with a weapon, following a threats complaint in October.
Halifax District RCMP say they received a report of threats being uttered on Oct. 28.
After an investigation, police arrested 50-year-old Michael Christopher Cunnane of Fall River on Oct. 30 at a home on Clivedon Crt.
On Nov. 30, Cunnane was charged with the following:
- Assault with a weapon
- Four counts of assault
- 12 counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Uttering threats
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Two counts of breach of release order
- Breach of undertaking
Cunnane remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.