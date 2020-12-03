HALIFAX -- A Fall River, N.S., man is facing a total of 24 charges, including assault with a weapon, following a threats complaint in October.

Halifax District RCMP say they received a report of threats being uttered on Oct. 28.

After an investigation, police arrested 50-year-old Michael Christopher Cunnane of Fall River on Oct. 30 at a home on Clivedon Crt.

On Nov. 30, Cunnane was charged with the following:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Four counts of assault
  • 12 counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Uttering threats
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Two counts of breach of release order
  • Breach of undertaking

Cunnane remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.