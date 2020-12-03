HALIFAX -- A Fall River, N.S., man is facing a total of 24 charges, including assault with a weapon, following a threats complaint in October.

Halifax District RCMP say they received a report of threats being uttered on Oct. 28.

After an investigation, police arrested 50-year-old Michael Christopher Cunnane of Fall River on Oct. 30 at a home on Clivedon Crt.

On Nov. 30, Cunnane was charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Four counts of assault

12 counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Two counts of breach of release order

Breach of undertaking

Cunnane remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.