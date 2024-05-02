ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man facing assault charge wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Lamont Gero is pictured. Police say he is also known as Lamont Diggs. (RCMP) Lamont Gero is pictured. Police say he is also known as Lamont Diggs. (RCMP)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Police say 37-year-old Lamont Gero of Halifax is facing a charge of assault.

    Gero is also known as Lamont Diggs.

    Police describe him as five-foot-11 and 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    Police say they have made several attempts to find Gero and are now asking for help from the public.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News