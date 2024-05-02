N.S. man facing assault charge wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Police say 37-year-old Lamont Gero of Halifax is facing a charge of assault.

Gero is also known as Lamont Diggs.

Police describe him as five-foot-11 and 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have made several attempts to find Gero and are now asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.