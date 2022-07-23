N.S. man facing charges after allegedly discharging firearm, attempting to start house fire

The West Hants District RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man allegedly discharged a firearm and attempted to start a house fire on Friday.

Police and other emergency crews responded to a report of a man in distress on Mine Road in Falmouth, N.S., at around 11:15 a.m. Police say the man allegedly discharged a weapon and attempted to start a house fire.

According to police, the Windsor, N.S., man, who has not been named, was located and arrested at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say he is facing charges of Careless Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.