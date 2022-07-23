N.S. man facing charges after allegedly discharging firearm, attempting to start house fire
N.S. man facing charges after allegedly discharging firearm, attempting to start house fire
The West Hants District RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man allegedly discharged a firearm and attempted to start a house fire on Friday.
Police and other emergency crews responded to a report of a man in distress on Mine Road in Falmouth, N.S., at around 11:15 a.m. Police say the man allegedly discharged a weapon and attempted to start a house fire.
According to police, the Windsor, N.S., man, who has not been named, was located and arrested at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date.
Police say he is facing charges of Careless Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.
Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.
