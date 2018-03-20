

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught drinking from a liquor bottle while driving in Conquerall Mills, N.S. Monday morning.

The RCMP received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. about a possible impaired driver on Conquerall Mills Road.

Police say the person reported seeing the driver of a Ford Escape swerving between lanes “while drinking straight from a liquor bottle.”

Officers located the vehicle on Conquerall Mills Road and arrested the driver.

Police say the 49-year-old Middlewood man was taken to the Cookville RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that were nearly three times the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit.

He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 2.